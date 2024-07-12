Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper rues Europe’s demographic winter

July 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Noting that world population growth is centered in Africa and Asia, while Europe faces a demographic winter, the Vatican newspaper warned that the future “cannot fail to have children as its priority, the new generations that invite us to row against the evils of our time and who are [the] hope for the future of our planet.”

L’Osservatore Romano included these editorial remarks in the most prominent front-page article in its July 11 edition, an article that drew attention to Pope Francis’s remarks for World Population Day.

“The Pope uses [his] words with precision: the consumerism so widespread in Western society makes people satiated, the prevailing individualism ultimately makes people lonely, and selfishness can only bring unhappiness to the human soul,” the unsigned article stated. “The evils of our times pervade society and are even capable of overshadowing the joy linked to new births.”

