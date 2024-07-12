Catholic World News

Pope Francis: ‘Our world’s problem is not the number of children born into it’

July 12, 2024

» Continue to this story on @Pontifex

CWN Editor's Note: In a tweet for World Population Day, Pope Francis wrote that “our world’s problem is not the number of children born into it.”

“The problem is selfishness, consumerism and individualism, which make people satiated, lonely and unhappy,” he added.

The United Nations commemorates World Population Day on July 11, the day in 1987 in which the world’s population was estimated to have reached 5 billion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!