American priest named to lead worldwide traditionalist fraternity

July 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father Joseph Berg, a graduate of Thomas Aquinas College, has been elected to serve as superior general of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP).

Father Berg, who succeeds Father Andrzej Komorowski, was elected for a 6-year term. He had previously served in the same post from 2006 to 2018.

