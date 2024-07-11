Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman condemns targeting of civilians in Gaza

July 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing a statement by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem (CWN coverage), the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace condemned attacks on civilians in Gaza, and in particular Israeli army raids against a Catholic school there.

“The Sacred Family School has been a place of refuge for hundreds of civilians, and I join the Latin Patriarchate in condemning any targeting of civilians in the Sacred Family School in Gaza,” said Bishop A. Elias Zaidan, the Maronite bishop of Los Angeles. “I urge in strongest terms that civilians remain outside the sphere of combat, while also praying for peace and an immediate end to hostilities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!