Jerusalem Patriarchate denounces Israeli strikes in Gaza

July 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Latin Catholic Patriarchate of Jerusalem has issued a statement denouncing a July 7 Israeli air strike on a Catholic school in Gaza City that killed four people.

The raid demolished several classrooms in Holy Family School, where Palestinian families were taking shelter. Israeli officials said that the building was being used as by Hamas terrorists, and a senior Hamas official, Ilhab al Ghusain, was among those killed.

The Jerusalem patriarchate, pointing to civilian casualties, decried “any belligerent actions that fall short of ensuring that civilians remain outside the combat scene.” The raid came just one day after another strike on a school administered by the UN, in which 16 people were killed, including UN workers.

