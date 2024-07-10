Catholic World News

Nicaraguan regime shuts down Catholic radio station

July 10, 2024

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: The Nicaraguan government has shut down Radio Maria, one of the few media outlets controlled by the Catholic Church, and seized the station’s assets.

The ministry of the interior claimed that the seizure was prompted by a failure of Radio Maria to file timely financial statements.

The station was once controlled by Bishop Rolando Alvarez, a prominent critic of the Ortega regime, who was arrested in 2022 on charges of conspiring against the government, and is now living in exile in Rome.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!