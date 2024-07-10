Catholic World News

Pope emphasizes Eucharist’s centrality, says he is ‘very pleased’ by US National Eucharistic Congress

July 10, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office (Latin)

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter to Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, his envoy to the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of the Eucharist and said that he was “very pleased” by the news of Congress.

In his letter to the pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, dated June 29 and released on July 9, Pope Francis wrote that “from the angelic bread, springing forth as if from a fountain, the spiritual soundness and abundance of the Lord’s benefits flow abundantly,” and that “the faithful who approach the heavenly banquet, strengthened by heavenly protection,” are able to fulfill their daily duties with greater zeal.

“You will encourage all participants in this event so that, united with Jesus in the Most Holy Sacrament of our Redemption, they may be fully conscious of all the gifts to be received from the heavenly food and may be able to confer what should be imparted to others,” the Pope told Cardinal Tagle.

In discussing the Pope’s letter, the Vatican newspaper reported that two officials of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops will accompany Cardinal Tagle in his pontifical mission. They are Father Michael J.K. Fuller, the conference’s general secretary, and Father Jorge Torres, executive director of the Secretariat for Clergy, Consecrated Life and Vocations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!