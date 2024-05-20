Catholic World News

Cardinal Tagle named papal envoy to National Eucharistic Congress

May 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, as his special envoy to the National Eucharistic Congress, which will take place on July 17-21 in Indianapolis.

Cardinal Tagle will celebrate the closing Mass at the Congress.

Cardinal Tagle’s “deep passion for apostolic mission rooted in the Eucharist is sure to have an inspirational impact for everyone attending the Congress,” said Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

