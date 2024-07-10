Catholic World News

Pope expresses ‘great sorrow,’ ‘deep shock’ at attacks on Ukrainian hospitals, Gaza school

July 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has reacted with “great sorrow” and “deep shock” following a Russian attack on Ukrainian hospitals and an Israeli attack on a Catholic school in Gaza.

“The Holy Father has learned with great sorrow the news about the attacks against two medical centers in Kyiv, including the largest children’s hospital in Ukraine, as well as against a school in Gaza,” the Holy See Press Office said in a statement. “The Pope expresses his deep shock at the escalation of violence.”

“While expressing sympathy for the victims and the innocent wounded, he hopes and prays that practical pathways can soon be identified to put an end to the ongoing conflicts,” the statement concluded.

