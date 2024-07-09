Catholic World News

A ‘sin that cries to heaven for vengeance’: Ukrainian Catholic leader deplores attack on children’s hospital

July 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, deplored a Russian missile attack on a children’s hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital. The attack, according to the Ukrainian government, left 20 dead and 61 injured.

“It is horrifying to see that the children who came to save their lives in the artificial kidney center were ruthlessly killed by Russian criminals,” the Major Archbishop said.

“In the name of God, with all our resolve, we condemn this crime against humanity,” he continued. “It is not only a crime against human laws and rules, international rules of warfare. This is a sin that cries for vengeance to heaven, according to Christian morality.”

