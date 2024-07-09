Catholic World News

Promoting peace is true instrument of defense, Vatican ‘foreign minister’ tells Philippine diplomats

July 09, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, addressed diplomats at the Philippines’ Foreign Service Institute and “defense is not solely about military might but also about fostering institutions and promoting agreements between peoples.”

Archbishop Gallagher’s remarks came amid increasing tensions with China in the South China Sea dispute. Earlier in his trip to the Philippines, the prelate called for respect for international law as a means of resolving the dispute.

In his address to diplomats, Archbishop Gallagher also discussed the principles of Vatican diplomacy—principles, he said, that “prioritize the welfare of all humanity, uphold human dignity, and advocate for lasting peace,” while defending “the common good, solidarity among nations, and subsidiarity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!