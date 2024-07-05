Catholic World News

Vatican ‘foreign minister’ calls for respect for international law in South China Sea dispute

July 05, 2024

» Continue to this story on CPCP News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, called on China, the Philippines, and other parties in the South China Sea dispute to “to abide by international law and to pursue that as a way of resolving difficulties and problems with the best interests of all involved.”

“In such circumstances, such situations of conflict, whatever they are, first of all, that every effort must be made that any differences, conflicts are resolved peacefully,” he added.

The prelate made his remarks at a press conference in Manila, following a meeting with Enrique Manalo, the Philippines’ Secretary of Foreign Affairs.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!