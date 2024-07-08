Catholic World News

Pope visits Trieste, says democracy ‘not in good health’

July 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made a pastoral visit to Trieste on July 7 for the 50th Social Week of Italian Catholics.

During the visit to the northeastern Italian city, which lasted less than five hours, the Pope delivered an address and presided at an outdoor Mass, at the conclusion of which he delivered his Sunday Angelus address.

Stating that democracy is “not in good health,” the Pope said that “there is indifference, and indifference is a cancer of democracy, a non-participation.”

“Certain forms of welfare that do not recognize the dignity of people are social hypocrisy,” he said, as lamented disregard for human dignity as “the enemy of democracy” and “the enemy of love of neighbor.”

