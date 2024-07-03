Catholic World News

Italian Catholic Social Week to culminate in papal Mass

July 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Social Week of Italian Catholics—a conference devoted to Catholic social teaching—begins in the northeastern Italian city of Trieste on July 3 and concludes with a Mass celebrated by Pope Francis on July 7.

The theme of this year’s gathering—the 50th since 1907—is “At the heart of democracy: participation between history and the future.”

Archbishop Luigi Renna of Catania, who is responsible for the organization of this year’s Social Week, expressed regret at an “increase in abstention [i.e., non-voting] in elections, a sign that it is necessary to work to recover a certain amount of trust.”

The prelate said that the Social Week will take inspiration from Fratelli tutti, the Pope’s 2020 encyclical letter, and that the conference will “address, in particular, the themes of good politics, democracy, and overcoming populism.”

Archbishop Renna’s praise of democracy, and criticism of populism, came days after a populist party received more votes than any other party in the first round of French elections.

