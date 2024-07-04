Catholic World News

Cardinal Hollerich to lead pilgrimage of 50,000 altar servers to Rome

July 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, of Luxembourg will lead a pilgrimage of 50,000 altar servers to Rome, the German Bishops’ Conference announced on July 2.

Cardinal Hollerich, the relator-general of the Synod on synodality, is also president of the Coetus Internationalis Ministrantium, an international association of altar servers. The pilgrimage—the group’s 13th such pilgrimage to Rome—will take place from July 29 to August 3. The majority of the altar servers (35,000) will come from Germany.

Cardinal Hollerich gained notoriety in 2022 when he described Catholic teaching on homosexuality as “false.”

