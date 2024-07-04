Catholic World News

South Sudan bishop who survived murder attempt given new diocese

July 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: An Italian missionary bishop in South Sudan who survived a murder attempt has been transferred to a new diocese.

Father Christian Carlassare, a Comboni missionary priest, was shot in 2021 after his appointment as bishop of Rumbek. He was installed in 2022.

Earlier this year, South Sudan’s high court overturned the conviction of a priest who had been found guilty of involvement in the shooting.

Pope Francis has now named Bishop Carlassare the first bishop of the Diocese of Bentiu. The newly created diocese is taken from territory that was part of the Diocese of Malakal, where Carlassare previously served as vicar general.

The Diocese of Rumbek, Bishop Carlassare’s former diocese, has 212,000 Catholics and 16 parishes. The newly created Diocese of Bentiu has 621,000 Catholics and seven parishes.

