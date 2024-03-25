Catholic World News

South Sudan: high court frees priest convicted in shooting of bishop

March 25, 2024

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The supreme court of South Sudan has overturned the conviction of a priest who was found guilty of involvement in the shooting of Bishop Christian Carlassare of Rumbek.

Bishop Carlassare was shot and wounded in April 2021, shortly after he had been named to become Bishop of Rumbek. His ordination was postponed until March 2022 as he recovered from the wounds.

Father John Mathiang Machol, who had been diocesan coordinator at the time of the shooting, was sentenced in 2023; prosecutors charged that he had been part of a conspiracy against the appointed bishop. He was set free on March 23 after the high court’s decision.

“The Supreme Court ruled that Father John was innocent,” his lawyer told reporters. “There was no evidence to show that he was part and parcel of the crime.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!