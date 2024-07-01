Catholic World News

New rules for employees at St. Peter’s basilica

July 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued new rules for employees at St. Peter’s basilica.

The new rules, issued on June 29, require all employees—including maintenance staff and ceremonial ushers—to “commit to adhering to principles of exemplary religious and moral conduct.” The rules also discourage the hiring of relatives—a clear break from Vatican tradition, in which families passed down ceremonial roles. Also, employees must...

be baptized Catholics, make a profession of faith, and produce a pastor’s endorsement;

promise to respect the “secret of the office,” refrain from giving interviews without permission, and also refrain from removing documents from their workplaces;

have no criminal record, visible tattoos, or body piercings; and

avoid “taking part in activities, or attending rallies, which are inappropriate for a Vatican employee.”

