Be peacemakers, be hope, be missionaries of synodality: papal encouragement for Verbites

July 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received participants in the general chapter of the Society of the Divine Word (Verbites) on June 28 and encouraged them to be “faithful disciples” and “creative missionaries.”

The Pope also reflected on three “pressing current issues”: “the need to be peacemakers,” the “urgent need to be the hope for every culture,” and an exhortation to “be missionaries of synodality.”

The Society of the Divine Word, founded in 1875 by St. Arnold Janssen, is one of the Church’s largest missionary institutes. The theme of the order’s general chapter is “Your Light Must Shine Before Others (Mt 5:16): Faithful and Creative Disciples in a Wounded World”; 170 Verbites attended the audience.

