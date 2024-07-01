Catholic World News

Ethiopia’s bishops meet with Pontiff

July 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received the bishops of Ethiopia on June 28. The prelates were in Rome for their ad limina visit—their first such visit since 2014.

The Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa described the audience as “an extended meeting with the Pope to discuss fundamental Church matters.” The meeting took place five months after Africa’s bishops rejected Fiducia Supplicans, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s declaration on the pastoral meaning of blessings.

Ethiopia, a nation of 116 million (map), the 12th most populous in the world, is 60% Christian (41% Orthodox, 16% Protestant), 34% Muslim, and 5% ethnic religionist.

