‘Great cordiality’ characterizes meeting between Pope, Knights of Malta leader

June 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Fra’ John Dunlap, the 81st Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, in a June 27 audience.

The meeting was “characterized by great cordiality,” according to a statement from the Order. Dunlap updated the Pontiff on the Order’s activities, especially in Ukraine and the Holy Land.

Last year, the election of Dunlap, a Canadian-American attorney, brought to a close a tumultuous period in the Order’s history, a period marked by repeated papal interventions.

