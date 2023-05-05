Catholic World News

Ancient Knights of Malta get their 1st non-aristocratic head

May 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Fra’ John Dunlap has been elected Prince and 81st Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, bringing to a close a tumultuous period in the Order’s history.



Last June, Pope Francis appointed Dunlap, a Canadian-American attorney, as the Order’s interim leader.

