Wives, mother of Ukrainian POWs meet with Pontiff

June 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: For the second time in a week, Pope Francis has met with a group of Ukrainian women whose loved ones are prisoners of war.

Two wives, a mother, and a girlfriend of Ukrainian POWs met with the Pontiff after his June 26 general audience.

“This is our last hope,” said Tamara Koryagina, whose husband was captured and sentenced to life imprisonment in Russia. “We have come to thank Pope Francis for his continuous prayer for our tormented country and to ask for help so that an exchange of prisoners is possible.”

The four women gave the Pontiff a “drawing representative of the condition of the prisoners who defended the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol and a photographic booklet containing the story of each of them, with some images of happiness together with their loved ones before the conflict and then in the tragic current situation,” the Vatican newspaper reported.

