Catholic World News

Wives, mothers of Ukrainian POWs meet with Pontiff

June 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on June 19 with wives and mothers of Ukrainian prisoners of war captured in the siege of Mariupol. The women gave the Pontiff a painting, the splinter of a bullet, and children’s drawings and crafts.

The women spoke in favor of the humanitarian corridors to permit prisoner exchanges, “and for this we want to thank the Holy Father very much,” they said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!