Catholic World News

Synod leaders discuss draft of working document for October session

June 27, 2024

» Continue to this story on General Secretariat of the Synod

CWN Editor's Note: The members of the Ordinary Council of the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops have concluded a two-day discussion of the draft of the instrumentum laboris, or working document, of the October session of the Synod on synodality.

A committee of theologians drafted the text earlier this month. According to the General Secretariat of the Synod, the draft text was also reviewed by “some 70 people, representing the entire People of God ... from all over the world, of various ecclesial sensitivities and from different theological ‘schools.’”

“We wanted to carry out this wide-ranging consultation in order to remain consistent with the principle of circularity—what comes from the grassroots returns to the grassroots—that animated the entire synod process,” said Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the General Secretariat of the Synod.

A revised instrumentum laboris will now “be drafted and sent back to the Ordinary Council for approval,” according to the General Secretariat. “The new document will then be submitted to the Holy Father for final approval. The text is expected to be published within the first ten days of July.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!