Catholic World News

Theologians finish work on instrumentum laboris for October Synod session

June 17, 2024

» Continue to this story on Synod of Bishops

CWN Editor's Note: A committee of theologians has drafted the basis of the instrumentum laboris, or working document, for the October Synod session, based on the synthesis reports that emerged from the latest round of Synod listening sessions.

“The Holy People of God has been set in motion for mission thanks to the synodal experience,” said Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, the Synod’s relator-general. “In the reports there were enthusiastic and creative responses offered as well as some with resistance and concern. Most reports, however, show the joy of the journey that has given new life to many local communities and also provoked significant changes on their way of living and being Church. The seeds of the Synodal Church are already sprouting!”

“The reports often recount the experience of people who have made a real personal conversion,” added Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the General Secretariat of the Synod. “Others, however, are of people who continue to experience confusion, worry or anxiety. In particular, there is a fear that what is sent is not taken seriously or that ideologies and lobbies of the faithful may exploit the synodal path to impose their own agenda.”

Based on the theologians’ work, the Synod of Bishops’ Ordinary Council will now oversee the drafting of the instrumentum laboris. The document is scheduled to be released in early July.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!