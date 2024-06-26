Catholic World News

Pope praises St. Peter’s Circle for 155 years of volunteer service

June 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received the members of Circolo San Pietro and praised the association of volunteers for its 155 years of service to the Pope’s charities.

In his Italian-language address, the Pope said, “I encourage you to pass on your heritage of values and experiences to the young ... Think how much an elderly person’s example can transmit lived faith, concrete charity, and love for the poor.”

“Pilgrims and tourists who come to Rome should breathe the air of Christian charity,” he added: “not just assistance,” but “a care for dignity,” “without publicity.”

