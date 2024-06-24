Catholic World News

Another Nigerian priest kidnapped

June 24, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: In what has sadly become almost a routine event, a Catholic priest was kidnapped in Nigeria on June 22.

Father Mikah Suleiman was seized by armed men who burst into his rectory in the early morning. He is the third Catholic priest kidnapped in Nigeria thus far this month; two more were abducted in May. Three of those priests were released after a few days; one remains in captivity.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!