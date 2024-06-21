Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman highlights ‘urgent need’ to promote refugees’ dignity, rights

June 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement for World Refugee Day, Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration, spoke of “the urgent need to promote the dignity and rights of refugees, as well as the positive contributions they make to our communities.”

“As Catholics, we are called by the Gospel and Church teaching to embrace our brothers and sisters fleeing for their lives, offering them compassion, support, and solidarity,” he continued. “For generations, Catholics across the United States have embodied this through their commitment to refugee resettlement.”

