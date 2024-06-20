Catholic World News

Dueling federal court rulings on EEOC abortion mandate

June 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court has ruled that 17 states lack standing to challenge the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s abortion leave-time mandate for employers.

On the same day, a different federal court, siding with Louisiana, Mississippi, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, and two Louisiana dioceses, halted enforcement of the mandate (CWN coverage).

