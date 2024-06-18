Catholic World News

US bishops win partial victory in suit to block Biden abortion rule

June 18, 2024

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge has issued a temporary injunction, blocking enforcement of a Biden-administration order that would have required workers to accommodate workers’ plans for abortions.

Responding favorably to a suit brought by the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) and a companion suit brought by attorneys general from Louisiana and Mississippi, Judge David Joseph ruled that the order, issued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), would not take effect in Louisiana and Mississippi until the lawsuit challenging the new rule is decided.

The ruling contrasts with a decision by an Arkansas judge, who ruled that seventeen states lacked proper standing to challenge the rule.

The EEOC rule interprets the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which bars discrimination against pregnant women, to include abortion as a condition arising from pregnancy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!