USCCB pro-life chairman: Supreme Court ruling does not change facts about abortion pills

June 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, said that the Supreme Court’s rejection, on procedural grounds, to a pro-life challenge to FDA approval of the abortion pill “does not change the fact” that the FDA “repeatedly and unlawfully cut corners to put chemical abortion pills on the market and then to reduce the safety protocols around them – putting the health of women and girls at risk.”

“We will continue to pray, to advocate for the health and safety of women and the preborn, and to lovingly serve mothers in need so that they may feel prepared to welcome their children,” added Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

