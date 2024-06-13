Catholic World News

Supreme Court rejects pro-life challenge on abortion pill

June 13, 2024

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court has tossed out a challenge by pro-life doctors to the Biden administration’s decision to allow easy access to the abortion-inducing drug mifespristone.

The Court’s ruling did not address the question of whether the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) acted properly in allowing the abortion drug to be made available by mail order. (That issue may still be the subject of another court challenge.) Inside the Court said that the plaintiffs had failed to demonstrate that they had been injured by the FDA ruling.

In a unanimous decision, the Court ruled that “the federal courts are the wrong forum for addressing the plaintiffs’ concerns about FDA’s action.”

The Court’s decision, written by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, said that the “sincere legal, moral, ideological, and policy objections to elective abortion and to FDA’s relaxed regulation of mifepristone” could be address in other ways:

The plaintiffs may present their concerns and objections to the president and FDA in the regulatory process or to Congress and the president in the legislative process.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!