Papal tweet deplores ‘poisonous’ culture that discards the elderly

June 18, 2024

@Pontifex

CWN Editor's Note: “How many times are the elderly discarded with an attitude of abandonment, which is actually real and hidden euthanasia!” Pope Francis tweeted on June 15, commemorated by the UN as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

“It is the result of a throw away culture which is so harmful to our world,” the Pope continued. “We are all called to oppose this poisonous, throw away culture!”

