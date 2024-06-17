Catholic World News

Al Kresta, radio host, dead at 72

June 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Al Kresta, the popular host of the “Kresta in the Afternoon” radio program, died on June 15 at the age of 72, after a battle with liver cancer.

Once a noted Evangelical broadcaster, Kresta returned to his native Catholicism in 1992 and became the founder of Ave Maria Radio.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

