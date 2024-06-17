Catholic World News

Syro-Malabar liturgical disputes flare anew; police called to prevent violence

June 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Police were again called to intervene as violent confrontations occurred in the continuing liturgical dispute among Syro-Malabar Catholics in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, India on June 16.

Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil of Ernakulam-Angamaly and Archbishop Bosco Puthur, who is acting as apostolic administrator of the troubled archdiocese, had issued a directive , announcing that all priests who refused to accept new liturgical guidelines by July 3 would be excommunicated. The directive was to be read at every church of the archdiocese on Sunday.

However, in many of the churches of Ernakulam-Angamaly the directive was reportedly not read. In others, the reading of the archbishops’ message was accompanied by jeers from the congregation. In some case, copies of the directive were burned outside the churches.

Police were called to prevent violent confrontations among the faithful.

