Syro-Malabar leaders threaten dissident priests with excommunication

June 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In the latest development in a long-running and bitter liturgical dispute, the leaders of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church have threatened to excommunicate priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese who refuse to accept new liturgical rules.

Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil of Ernakulam-Angamaly and Archbishop Bosco Puthur, who is acting as apostolic administrator of the troubled archdiocese, set a deadline of July 3 for priests to accept the new liturgy. Those who continue to resist will be considered to have separated themselves from the Syro-Malabar Church; any sacraments that they administer will be deemed illicit, and marriages at which they officiate will not be recognized.

The warning from the archbishop comes just a few weeks after Major Archbishop Thattil said that the liturgical dispute had been “a little bit exaggerated by the media.” He told Vatican News that of the 35 dioceses in the Syro-Malabar Church, only the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese had resisted the liturgical changes. But in that archdiocese the resistance has been fierce and even sometimes violence, with many priests refusing to accept the change or the prelates who have united to support it.

