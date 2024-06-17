Catholic World News

Pope swaps jokes with comedy stars at Vatican

June 17, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received 105 comedians on June 14.

“Your talent is a precious gift,” the Pope stated in his address. “Together with a smile, it spreads peace in our hearts and among others, helping us to overcome difficulties and cope with everyday stress. It helps us find relief in irony and go through life with humor.”

“I like to pray daily with the words of Saint Thomas More: ‘Grant me, O Lord, a good sense of humor,’” the Pope added.

The eight comic artists from the United States scheduled to take part in the audience were Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jim Gaffigan, Whoopi Goldberg, James Martin, Tig Notaro, Chris Rock, and Conan O’ Brien. (Father James Martin, SJ, is the erstwhile chaplain of The Colbert Report.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!