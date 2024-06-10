Catholic World News

Prominent comedians to meet with Pope in ‘significant moment of intercultural dialogue’

June 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Over 100 comedians from 15 nations will meet with Pope Francis on June 14.

The Pope “recognizes the notable impact that the art of comedy has in contemporary culture,” the Vatican newspaper reported. “Through the talent of humor and the unifying value of laughter, unique reflections on the human condition and the historical situation are offered; furthermore it can contribute to a more empathetic and supportive world.”

The meeting, the newspaper continued, “aims to celebrate the beauty of human diversity and to promote a message of peace, love and solidarity, shaping itself as a significant moment of intercultural dialogue and sharing of joy and hope.”

The eight comic artists from the United States who will take part in the audience are Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jim Gaffigan, Whoopi Goldberg, James Martin, Tig Notaro, Chris Rock, and Conan O’ Brien. (Father James Martin, SJ, is the erstwhile chaplain of The Colbert Report.)

