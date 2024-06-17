Catholic World News

Father Michał Rapacz, slain by Communists, beatified in Kraków

June 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father Michał Rapacz (1904-1946), a priest of the Archdiocese of Kraków, was beatified on June 15 at the Divine Mercy Shrine in Krakow-Łagiewniki, Poland.

The priest was beaten and shot by members of a Communist militia after he refused to leave his parish at Płoki.

“From the celebration of the Mass and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, [Rapacz] drew inner strength and energy, capable of transforming life and the world, everyday life and history,” preached Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for the Causes of Saints. “Spreading love for Christ present in the consecrated bread was the only effective remedy against atheism, materialism, and all those worldviews that threaten human dignity.”

