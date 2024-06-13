Catholic World News

Synodality should be permanent model for Church, Pope says

June 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a June 13 talk to leaders of ecclesial movements, Pope Francis expressed his high hopes for the Synod on Synodality, saying: “My hope is that following this Synod, synodality may endure as a permanent mode of working within the Church, at all levels.”

Telling the movement leaders that their own work should be based on synodality, he said that this would entail three important characteristics: “thinking as God thinks,” “overcoming exclusiveness,” and “cultivating humility.”

