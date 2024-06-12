Catholic World News

USCCB announces public session agenda for June meeting

June 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has published the agenda of the public sessions of its spring meeting, which takes place in Louisville, Kentucky, from June 12-14.

During the meeting’s private session, bishops will consider the future of the Catholic Campaign for Human Development, its controversial anti-poverty program.

At the public session, which begins on June 13, the bishops will vote on a pastoral framework for indigenous ministry, a pastoral framework for youth and young adult ministry, the translation of part of the Liturgy of the Hours, and the beatification cause of the Servant of God Adele Brise.

The public session will be livestreamed on the USCCB website.

