US bishops to discern future of controversial anti-poverty program at spring meeting

May 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has announced the tentative agenda of its spring meeting, which will take place this year in Louisville from June 12-14.

Prior to the public portion of the meeting, the bishops will “be reflecting on positioning the Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD) for the future,” according to the announcement, which added that the bishops “have begun the process of discerning the next 50 years” of the program.

The bishops will also vote on a national pastoral framework for youth and young adult ministries, a pastoral plan for Native American and Indigenous ministry, and liturgical texts in the Liturgy of the Hours.

