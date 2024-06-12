Catholic World News

Vatican hosts gathering for international lay leaders on synodality, mission

June 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life has organized a one-day meeting on June 13 with the leaders of the 117 international associations of the faithful over which it has oversight.

The theme of the meeting is “The Challenge of Synodality for Mission.”

In announcing the meeting, the dicastery, led by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, stated that mission is “the only purpose capable of giving full meaning, concreteness and effectiveness to the synodal journey.”

