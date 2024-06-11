Catholic World News

Turkish bishops consecrate Church, nation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

June 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Turkey have consecrated the Church there—as well as the nation—to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Archbishop Marek Solczyński, the apostolic nuncio, presided at the consecration at the cathedral in Izmir.

Referring to “the consecration of the Turkish Catholic community and of the entire nation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus,” Archbishop Martin Kmetec, OFM Conv, of Izmir, president of the bishops’ conference, said that the consecration’s purpose was “to rediscover and renew the consecration which took place on the day of baptism, to renounce the seductions of evil to live in the freedom of the children of God, to place one’s whole life in the hands of Christ, even in the face of violence.”

The prelate made his reference to violence less than five months after a terrorist attack at a Catholic church.

