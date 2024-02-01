Catholic World News

Turkish church reconsecrated after terrorist killings

February 01, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Marek Solczinsky, the papal nuncio in Turkey, and byBishop Massimiliano Palinuro, the apostolic vicar of Istanbul, presided at a Mass of reparation on February 1 at the church of the Nativity of Our Lady in Büyükdere, the site of a terrorist attack on January 28.

One man, Tuncer Cihan, was killed when gunmen burst into the church during a Sunday Mass. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killing.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!