Pope pleads: ‘Act urgently, by all means, to come to the aid of the people of Gaza’

June 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his June 9 Angelus address, Pope Francis made an urgent appeal to the international community for humanitarian aid for Gaza.

“The day after tomorrow, in Jordan, an international conference will be held on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, convened by the King of Jordan, the President of Egypt and the Secretary General of the United Nations,” the Pope said. “While I thank them for this important initiative, I encourage the international community to act urgently, by all means, to come to the aid of the people of Gaza, exhausted by the war.”

“Humanitarian aid must be able to reach those in need, and no one can prevent it,” the Pope emphasized.

He added:

Yesterday marked the tenth anniversary of the invocation of peace in the Vatican, attended by the Israeli President, the late Shimon Peres, and the Palestinian President Abu Mazen. That meeting showed that joining hands is possible, and that it takes courage to make peace, far more courage than to wage war. Therefore I encourage the ongoing negotiations between the parties, even though they are not easy, and I hope that the proposals for peace, a ceasefire on all fronts and the freeing of hostages will be accepted immediately for the good of Palestinians and Israelis.

