Papal Angelus address: ‘Jesus was a free man’

June 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on the Gospel reading of the day (Mark 3:20-25), Pope Francis told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square that the Holy Spirit “made him [Jesus] divinely free, that is, capable of loving and serving without measure or conditioning.”

“Jesus was a free man,” the Pope said during his Sunday Angelus address on June 9. “He was free in the face of wealth, free in the face of power, free in the face of the quest for fame. And this is important for us too.”

The Pope continued, “So we can ask ourselves: am I a free person? Or do I let myself be imprisoned by the myths of money, power and success, sacrificing my serenity and peace, and that of others, to these things? In the places where I live and work, do I spread the fresh air of freedom, sincerity and spontaneity?”

“May the Virgin Mary help us live and love like Jesus taught us, in the freedom of the children of God,” he concluded.

