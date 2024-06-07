Catholic World News

Brazilian finance minister meets with Pontiff

June 07, 2024

» Continue to this story on @Haddad_Fernando

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Fernando Haddad, Brazil’s minister of finance, in a June 6 audience.

“Visiting Pope Francis at the Vatican,” he tweeted. “An affectionate inclination of the spirit towards life is the path to a society (that is) more just, fraternal, and marked by solidarity. A global economy of bonds that combat misery and poverty.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!