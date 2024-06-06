Catholic World News

Vatican announces program for papal visit to Rome’s Capitoline Hill

June 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced the program for Pope Francis’s June 10 visit to Rome’s Capitoline Hill, where he will meet with Mayor Roberto Gualtieri.

The two-hour visit comes nearly six months after the Pope’s year-end homily at Vespers in St. Peter’s Basilica, during which—with the mayor in attendance—he made pointed remarks about the city as it prepares for the 2025 Jubilee Year.

